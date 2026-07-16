Custodial death of specially-abled man fuels political outrage in Tamil Nadu

The custodial death of remand prisoner S Sabari Varman at a sub-jail in Nagercoil has fuelled political outrage in Tamil Nadu.

While the opposition parties flayed the Tamil Nadu government over its handling of the issue, Sabari Varman's relatives, who have refused to accept the body, staged an overnight protest outside the Government Medical College Hospital in Asaripallam, demanding a second autopsy and an independent, impartial probe.

Sabari Varman, 35, a specially-abled shopkeeper from Ethankadu in Nagercoil, was arrested by the police on July 9 for allegedly selling banned tobacco products. According to the police, about 200 grams of tobacco products were confiscated from his shop.

He allegedly died in judicial custody on July 13. The police arrested three prison staff members, including a chief warden, and suspended them after a post-mortem report indicated 19 injuries on his body, including to his elbows, forearms, knees and legs.

Eight co-inmates at the prison were also arrested in connection with Sabari Varman's death.

The co-inmates had assaulted Sabari Varman in his cell at around 12 midnight on July 13 for making loud noise, and thereafter the prison staff intervened and allegedly beat up the victim, an official said.

The incident triggered a backlash from the opposition parties with the DMK MP Kanimozhi faulting the police and government over handling the issue.

She visited the affected families and consoled them on Wednesday night.