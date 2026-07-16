Custodial death of specially-abled man fuels political outrage in Tamil Nadu

The custodial death of remand prisoner S Sabari Varman at a sub-jail in Nagercoil has fuelled political outrage in Tamil Nadu.
While the opposition parties flayed the Tamil Nadu government over its handling of the issue, Sabari Varman's relatives, who have refused to accept the body, staged an overnight protest outside the Government Medical College Hospital in Asaripallam, demanding a second autopsy and an independent, impartial probe.
Sabari Varman, 35, a specially-abled shopkeeper from Ethankadu in Nagercoil, was arrested by the police on July 9 for allegedly selling banned tobacco products. According to the police, about 200 grams of tobacco products were confiscated from his shop.
He allegedly died in judicial custody on July 13. The police arrested three prison staff members, including a chief warden, and suspended them after a post-mortem report indicated 19 injuries on his body, including to his elbows, forearms, knees and legs.
Eight co-inmates at the prison were also arrested in connection with Sabari Varman's death.
The co-inmates had assaulted Sabari Varman in his cell at around 12 midnight on July 13 for making loud noise, and thereafter the prison staff intervened and allegedly beat up the victim, an official said.
The incident triggered a backlash from the opposition parties with the DMK MP Kanimozhi faulting the police and government over handling the issue.
She visited the affected families and consoled them on Wednesday night.
Taking strong exception to alleged "police brutality in the Nagercoil sub-jail," Kanimozhi said, "Even after three days of this custodial death, there has been no explanation or statement from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay."
"No minister has visited the victim's family in person. This government has not even come forward to provide relief to the affected family. Overall, as always, the TVK government is just watching the issue without taking responsibility," she later said in a post on 'X'.
Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin demanded that Chief Minister Joseph Vijay respond to the incident.
In a post on X, he said the person in charge of the police department "must explain the circumstances surrounding the custodial death."
Calling for strict action against the police personnel allegedly involved, Udhayanidhi said those responsible for Sabari Varman's death must be brought to justice. He also urged the state government to ensure that justice is delivered to Varman and his family.
Terming it as "a horrific incident", BJP State Chief Nainar Nagenthran claimed that the custodial deaths that occurred during the DMK regime appeared to continue.
Speaking to reporters, he said the chief minister should take immediate steps to restore law and order in the state.
CPI(M) legislator R Chellaswamy said the victim's relatives told him that they were not satisfied with the postmortem report and sought a second autopsy.
PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss demanded a probe by the CBI.
(With inputs from PTI)