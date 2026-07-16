Debris in Panthalkudi canal sparks flood fears ahead of northeast monsoon in Madurai

MADURAI: Even as the Madurai city corporation prepares for NE monsoon by allotting Rs 81.24 lakh to desilt eight major canals in the city as part of flood-mitigation measures, residents of Sellur say the Panthalkudi canal is partially blocked by debris from on-going restoration work and express fear that it could cause flooding.

According to corporation sources, the civic body has sanctioned `81.24 lakh to desilt the Chokkikulam, Panaiyur, Anuppanadi, Chinthamani, Avaniyapuram, Sottathatti, Villapuram and Panagal Road canals.

Meanwhile, the Water Resources Department (WRD) is carrying out restoration works along the Panthalkudi canal, which serves as a key flood carrier for parts of the city. Residents say construction of retaining walls has resulted in debris partially blocking sections of the canal, restricting the free flow of water.

“Sellur is one of the localities most affected by waterlogging during rains. The Panthalkudi canal plays a vital role in draining floodwater. But parts of the canal are blocked by debris. Also, the UGD system is decades old and might not handle heavy flow during monsoon,” said M Sankara Pandian, a civic activist. He said the corporation must ensure that the ongoing works do not hamper water flow during the monsoon.

When contacted, corporation commissioner Gaurav Kumar said the restoration work in the Panthalkudi canal would be suspended during the rainy season, and steps taken to ensure water flows smoothly in it.

He further stated that works were under way to strengthen the underground sewerage system in Sellur.

“We are working on the existing UGD network. A 2 MLD collector well is available in the area, but the pipeline is damaged at a few places and they are being rectified. Once the repairs are completed, rain water can be effectively diverted in the UGD network,” he said.

The commissioner added that 140 areas prone to waterlogging have been identified and mitigation measures were being implemented.