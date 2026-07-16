Delay in pedestrian crossings under GD Naidu flyover raises safety concerns in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The absence of dedicated pedestrian crossing facilities along the busy Avinashi Road stretch beneath the GD Naidu flyover has emerged as a growing safety concern, with members of the public, students and daily commuters urging the authorities to expedite the construction of subways or foot overbridges (FOBs).

The state highways department had initially proposed constructing pedestrian subways or FOBs at key locations along the nearly 10-km stretch beneath the flyover.

However, the proposal was later shelved after the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) planned to build pedestrian FOBs as part of the proposed Metro Rail project. The delay has left thousands of pedestrians negotiating fast-moving traffic every day, prompting renewed calls for safer crossing facilities.

For students heading to educational institutions, office-goers, senior citizens and residents living on either side of Avinashi Road, crossing the arterial road has become an anxious daily routine.

"I cross the road twice every day to reach my college bus stop. Vehicles travel at high speed, and even with zebra crossings, many motorists do not slow down. We need a foot overbridge or subway before a serious accident happens," said S Priyanka, a college student.

Echoing similar concerns, V Muralidharan, a resident of Peelamedu, said, "The flyover has certainly reduced traffic congestion for vehicles, but pedestrians have been forgotten. Families with children and elderly people struggle to cross the road safely, especially during peak hours."