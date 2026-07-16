DEO directed to investigate encroachment complaint against private school in TN

TIRUPPUR: The School Education Department has ordered an inquiry into complaints alleging that a private matriculation school in Tiruppur has constructed a building by encroaching on a water body and is operating without renewing its recognition.
Against this backdrop, the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) has instructed the District Educational Officer (private school) to inquire into the matter.
Recently, the public filed a complaint letter with the School Education Department against a private matriculation higher secondary school operating in Sheriff Colony, Tiruppur.
The CEO, in her letter to the DEO, said, "A complaint petition alleges that the school has constructed a building by encroaching upon a water body and has been operating in violation of regulations by failing to renew its mandatory continuous recognition for the past few years. Therefore, in the interest of the students, immediate action must be taken regarding these complaints."
Speaking to TNIE, A Punitha Anthonyammal, CEO of Tiruppur, said, "The DEO has been instructed to inquire into this matter and submit a report. Based on the report, we will take action."
"The records need to be verified regarding the non-renewal of the school's license. The revenue department is the authority that must take action regarding building encroachments," a senior official for private schools of the School Education Department said.
When TNIE tried to contact corporation commissioner M P Amith, he was not available for a comment. Palanikumar, a social activist, said, "It has been more than two weeks since the CEO ordered the DEO to inquire about this complaint. But no step has been taken yet. Action must be taken after an immediate inquiry. It is not fair for an educational institution to act this way."
Mohan Karthik, chairman of the school, said, "This is a completely false accusation. A specific person has been registering these complaints with an intention. We strictly follow the guidelines of the School Education Department. We are also duly renewing the school's recognition. We did not know it was a water body when we purchased that piece of land. We don't use that part after knowing the truth. We have planted only saplings there."