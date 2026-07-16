DEO directed to investigate encroachment complaint against private school in TN

TIRUPPUR: The School Education Department has ordered an inquiry into complaints alleging that a private matriculation school in Tiruppur has constructed a building by encroaching on a water body and is operating without renewing its recognition.

Against this backdrop, the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) has instructed the District Educational Officer (private school) to inquire into the matter.

Recently, the public filed a complaint letter with the School Education Department against a private matriculation higher secondary school operating in Sheriff Colony, Tiruppur.

The CEO, in her letter to the DEO, said, "A complaint petition alleges that the school has constructed a building by encroaching upon a water body and has been operating in violation of regulations by failing to renew its mandatory continuous recognition for the past few years. Therefore, in the interest of the students, immediate action must be taken regarding these complaints."

Speaking to TNIE, A Punitha Anthonyammal, CEO of Tiruppur, said, "The DEO has been instructed to inquire into this matter and submit a report. Based on the report, we will take action."