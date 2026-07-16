Madras HC declares Rs 100-crore Palani mutt land registration invalid

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday declared the registration of 1.4 acre land belonging to the Dhandayuthapani Swamy Mutt in Palani as invalid.

A bench of justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel passed the order while allowing an appeal filed by the mutt challenging an order passed by a single judge of the court on April 10, directing the registration authorities to register the sale deed with respect to the land, which was said to be worth Rs 100 crore, in the name of two private individuals.

The bench noted that the mutt was not made a party in the petition before the single judge. The sub registrar concerned also failed to consider the objections made by the mutt, they added. A fraud had been played on the court as well as the registration department, they observed.

The single judge had passed the impugned order on a petition filed by D Sethupathy and K Velladurai, who claimed to have purchased the property from Dhandapani Swamigal Trust, represented by MD Murugadoss. The duo challenged a refusal slip issued by the then sub registrar of Palani taluk on April 1 , refusing to register the sale deed dated March 27, 2026, on the ground that two civil suits were pending in connection with the property.