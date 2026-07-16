NPCIL claims leaked KKNPP files unrelated to nuclear safety or security systems

TIRUNELVELI: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) via Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) said that the information claimed to be available in the public domain pertains only to conventional Balance of Plant (BoP) common service facilities and does not relate to any nuclear safety or nuclear security-related systems or information.

This statement comes after reports of a major leak of project-related files of KKNPP on the dark web from the contractor Reliance Infrastructure Ltd’s server. In a statement shared through KKNPP’s Senior HR Manager S Kannan on Wednesday night, the NPCIL’s Outstanding Scientist Prateek Agrawal clarified that the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for the Common Services-BoP package was awarded to M/s Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. in 2018 through a public tender process. “The scope of the contract includes Engineering, Procurement/supply, Construction and Commissioning of Common service facilities. These facilities are of conventional nature and are typically found in thermal power plants as well as other process industries. They are not related to nuclear or nuclear security system,” he added.

“As part of the tender process, NPCIL provided indicative drawings and technical specifications to the bidders. Based on these inputs and the requirements of the project, the EPC contractor, Reliance Industries Ltd, prepared a detailed engineering drawings in consultation with the respective Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The designs proposed by Reliance Infra Ltd, meeting the technical specifications, are accepted by NPCIL after review,” he said.

A ransomware group, Word Leaks, reportedly leaked KKNPP-related files on the dark web. Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group reportedly confirmed a limited cybersecurity incident on infrastructure operated by its third-party Data Centre Service provider.