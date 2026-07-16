Palliative care centre in TN's Thoppur treated over 1,140 terminally ill patients in six years

MADURAI: The Palliative Care Centre (PCC) at the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine (GHTM), Thoppur, has treated more than 1,140 patients between 2019 and May 2026, providing care primarily to terminally ill patients, including those with cancer.

According to official records, a total of 1,146 patients were admitted to the centre during the period. Speaking to the TNIE, Dr A Srilatha, Resident Medical Officer, said the centre caters to patients suffering from long-term and severe chronic illnesses, including chronic ulcers, paralysis and haemophilia.

“Over the past six years, around 450 cancer patients and 55 non-cancer patients were admitted. While several patients with chronic illnesses recovered with treatment, most cancer patients admitted to the centre were in advanced stages of the disease and eventually succumbed,” she said.

A senior doctor at the hospital cited the recovery of a 60-year-old man from Madurai city who was admitted with paralysis affecting one leg and both arms.“When he was admitted, he could neither stand nor walk and depended entirely on attendants for his daily activities.

After nearly a year of treatment and rehabilitation, he recovered and was able to walk independently,” the doctor said.Dr Ravichandra Pandian, Nodal Officer of the Palliative Care Centre, said the facility mainly provides supportive care for patients with end-stage cancer.

He added that 128 patients had also been referred to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) for specialised treatment. "In one case, a 60-year-old patient with rectal cancer developed cardiac complications during treatment. He was referred to the cardiology department at GRH, where he was diagnosed with coronary artery disease. After receiving treatment, he returned to the palliative care centre for continued care," he said.