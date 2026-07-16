Power demand in TN hits record 21,724 MW in unusual July surge

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s electricity demand scaled a fresh all-time high of 21,724 MW on Tuesday, surpassing the previous record of 21,629 MW set just a day earlier. However, despite the increase in peak demand, the state’s overall power consumption stood at 453.447 million units (MU) on Tuesday, well below the record daily consumption of 471.456 MU registered on April 24, 2026.

According to officials, the latest record was unusual as electricity demand in Tamil Nadu generally reaches its peak during the summer months of April and May. “Demand normally comes down with the onset of the southwest monsoon and does not usually set new records in July,” an official said.

“The prevailing heatwave conditions, attributed to climate change and below-normal rainfall in several parts of the state, have led to increased use of air-conditioners, coolers and other electrical appliances, resulting in higher electricity demand,” he added.

Renewable energy continued to play a significant role in meeting the state’s power requirement. Of the total 453.447 MU consumed on Tuesday, 167.240 MU came from renewable sources, mainly wind and solar power.

He said wind power generation has improved considerably in recent weeks with the onset of the windy season, helping the state meet the record demand without major difficulty and reducing dependence on costly conventional power sources.