State government names former IAS officer Phanindra as TNRERA interim head

CHENNAI: With the chairperson and the members of the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) having resigned, the state government has issued an order empowering it to supersede the quasi judicial body. It also appointed former IAS officer K Phanindra Reddy as TNRERA’s interim chairperson.

Further, as per the G.O. issued by housing and urban development department secretary R Kirlosh Kumar on July 14, retired district judge A Nazir Ahamed and retired IAS officer Reeta Harish Thakkar will act as TNRERA members.

Phanindra Reddy and the two members will run the authority for the next six months or until its reconstitution. TNRERA has powers to adjudicate issues between home buyers and promoters apart from monitoring and regulating the real estate industry.

A few days ago, TNRERA chairperson Shiv Das Meena and its members L Subramanian, M Krishnamoorthy, D Jagannathan and Sukumar Chittibabu resigned. The July 14 order stated that the government accepted the resignations and that the authority was not in a position to discharge statutory functions and duties. Section 82 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, empowers the government to supersede the authority if it is unable to discharge its functions, the order added.

As per the Act, the state government should refer the vacancies to the selection committee that comprises the chief justice of the Madras High Court as well as the respective secretaries of the housing and law departments. The committee would constitute a search panel to recommend the names of eligible candidates. Based on the panel’s recommendations, the selection committee will refer two names for each of the posts to the government.