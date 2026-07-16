Tamil Nadu police list 10 suggestions to expedite trials in rape, Pocso cases

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police have submitted suggestions for expediting the prosecution and trial processes in rape and Pocso Act cases in the state for speedy justice to victims and swift punishment to the perpetrators of these heinous crimes. The 10-point suggestion report pitched for prioritising and continuous trial of sexual offence cases.

The submission was made before the first division bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan on Wednesday by Advocate General Vijay Narayan through a status report on behalf of the director general of police (DGP)/head of police force when a petition filed by a sexual assault survivor seeking directions for speedy trial of cases of crimes against women and children came up for hearing.

One of the suggestions of the police is establishing an integrated digital monitoring system and complete integration of interoperable criminal justice system (ICJS) and CCTNS 2.0 platforms as it may facilitate real-time monitoring of timely initiation of trial proceedings after filing of the final report and the subsequent procedures.

Flagging the lack of a seamless interoperability between the court case information system (CIS), ICJS and CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems) constraining the digital ecosystem, the report noted that this results in fragmented data flow and manual coordination among the courts, police and the prosecution.