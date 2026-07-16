Tasmac to introduce 54 new liquor brands, expand choices for consumers

CHENNAI: Tipplers in Tamil Nadu are likely to get a wider choice of liquor, with the state government approving the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) to procure 54 new liquor brands from breweries and distilleries supplying Indian Made Foreign Spirits (IMFS) and beer.

The decision was taken at a recent meeting of the Tasmac board as part of the government’s efforts to streamline liquor sales, promote competition among manufacturers and offer consumers a wider range of products.

According to official sources, Tasmac plans to introduce several new beer brands, including Bira Blonde, Bira White, Bira Gold, Lone Wolf and others. The final list of approved brands is expected to be announced shortly, after which they will be introduced in phases across retail outlets.

A senior Tasmac official told the TNIE although the corporation stocks more than 100 liquor and beer brands, only a limited number are popular among consumers.

Several well-known Indian beer and liquor brands available in other states are not sold in Tamil Nadu, forcing many consumers to buy them from neighbouring Puducherry, Karnataka and other nearby states.

“Consumer preferences have changed over the years, and many people are looking for premium and popular brands. The government decided to introduce additional brands after studying market demand and holding detailed discussions. However, the newly approved brands will not reach retail outlets immediately as manufacturers need time for production and supply arrangements,” the official said.