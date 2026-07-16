Tender floated for scheme to gift gold ring to newborns in TN

CHENNAI: As part of Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam, the state government has floated a tender to fix the contract rate for supply of 4,41,667 one-gram 22-carat gold rings for babies born at government hospitals till March 2027.

Health Minister K Arunraj told the TNIE the scheme aims at encouraging more people to opt for government hospitals for childbirth. “We want to tell expectant mothers that the government is committed to providing safe, hygienic delivery services. Come to government hospitals - it’s safe, and you get the added benefit too,” he said.

“We have planned to include some design or engraving pattern on the ring. But, it will be decided after we receive the tender and discussion with the successful bidder,” he said.

To ensure secure custody of the gold rings once procured, the government has identified 13 storage points across the state. “They are likely to be stored at collectorates or district treasuries. The rings will be moved from these designated points to the respective hospitals based on daily delivery requirements,” Arunraj said.

Earlier, the state government had announced Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will inaugurate the scheme on September 15, the birth anniversary of CN Annadurai.