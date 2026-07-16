Tiruchy on boil as mercury hits 7-year high of 40.1°C, power demand up by 50MW

TIRUCHY: With mercury touching 40.1°C on Tuesday, Tiruchy witnessed one of its hottest Julys in recent years. Daytime temperature hovers above 38°C for the past one week, intensifying discomfort for residents and pushing electricity demand across the district to around 550 MW.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature remains below the all-time July record of 41.1°C, registered on July 2, 1921. The previous highest July temperature in recent years was 40.4°C, recorded in 2019.

Explaining the prevailing weather conditions, V R Durai, Head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Chennai, said the current heat is the result of a combination of large-scale atmospheric factors.

“Normally during July, intense heating over northern India creates a low-pressure region that draws moisture-laden southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea towards the subcontinent. However, this year, the Mascarene High-a high-pressure system over the southern Indian Ocean that drives the southwest monsoon-has weakened due to the influence of El Niño.

Consequently, the southwest monsoon has weakened over Kerala and the winds crossing the Western Ghats lose much of their moisture before reaching interior districts. Reduced cloud cover also allows more direct solar radiation to reach the surface, resulting in higher daytime temperatures,” he said.