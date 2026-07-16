Tiruvallur government medical college latest in TN to get 50 more MBBS seats

CHENNAI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday approved an additional 50 MBBS seats for the Government Medical College, Tiruvallur, raising its annual undergraduate intake to 150 seats from 100 from the academic year 2026-27.

The approval comes days after the NMC cleared a similar increase of 50 MBBS seats each for the government medical colleges in Namakkal and Tiruppur, raising the intake in all three institutions to 150 seats from 100.

With the latest approval, the total number of MBBS seats in Tamil Nadu’s 37 government medical colleges has increased to 5,349, while the overall number of seats available for admission through the State Selection Committee has crossed 13,999. For 2026-27 alone, the state has secured an additional 950 MBBS seats in government and private medical colleges.

Meanwhile, TN has sought approval to increase seats in two more government medical colleges. It is awaiting the commission’s decision.