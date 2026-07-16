TN, Kerala to step up joint war on drug trafficking: Home Minister Chennithala

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu and Kerala will intensify their joint fight against drug trafficking by strengthening surveillance along the border, sharing intelligence and coordinating police operations, Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said on Wednesday after his meeting with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Addressing reporters at the secretariat, Chennithala described his discussions with the CM, Tamil Nadu ministers, senior police officers and other officials as “fruitful”. He said Vijay had assured him that Tamil Nadu would work closely with its neighbour to curb the movement of narcotics and dismantle drug networks operating across state borders.

The Kerala minister said as part of the coordinated effort, Tamil Nadu and Kerala will maintain strict surveillance along their shared border, exchange intelligence on drug-related activities and jointly conduct awareness campaigns against substance abuse.

Chennithala also said he had invited Vijay to participate in a major anti-drug awareness programme to be held in Kerala in August. Noting that actor Mohanlal is Kerala’s anti-drug campaign ambassador, he recalled, in a lighter vein, that Mohanlal and Vijay had acted together in the film ‘Jilla’. “Our brand ambassador, Mohanlal, and Tamil Nadu’s brand ambassador, the chief minister, will be there at the function,” he said.