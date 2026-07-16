TN, Kerala to step up joint war on drug trafficking: Home Minister Chennithala

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu and Kerala will intensify their joint fight against drug trafficking by strengthening surveillance along the border, sharing intelligence and coordinating police operations, Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said on Wednesday after his meeting with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
Addressing reporters at the secretariat, Chennithala described his discussions with the CM, Tamil Nadu ministers, senior police officers and other officials as “fruitful”. He said Vijay had assured him that Tamil Nadu would work closely with its neighbour to curb the movement of narcotics and dismantle drug networks operating across state borders.
The Kerala minister said as part of the coordinated effort, Tamil Nadu and Kerala will maintain strict surveillance along their shared border, exchange intelligence on drug-related activities and jointly conduct awareness campaigns against substance abuse.
Chennithala also said he had invited Vijay to participate in a major anti-drug awareness programme to be held in Kerala in August. Noting that actor Mohanlal is Kerala’s anti-drug campaign ambassador, he recalled, in a lighter vein, that Mohanlal and Vijay had acted together in the film ‘Jilla’. “Our brand ambassador, Mohanlal, and Tamil Nadu’s brand ambassador, the chief minister, will be there at the function,” he said.
Expressing concern that drug cartels are increasingly targeting school and college students, Chennithala said he had requested Vijay to speak directly to youngsters about the dangers of drug abuse. “He is an influential leader among the youth in Tamil Nadu and across the south. If he speaks, youngsters will listen,” Chennithala said.
Highlighting Kerala’s anti-drug campaign, ‘Operation Toofan: Narco Hunt’, the Kerala minister said the drive helped arrest more than 6,000 people and register around 5,500 cases. He also said properties linked to drug offenders have also been confiscated during the drive.
He said the discussions with Vijay focused on implementing the strategy prepared by the police chiefs of the southern states. Vijay had fully backed Operation Toofan and assured the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border would remain under strict surveillance, with the police forces of both states working in close coordination to curb drug trafficking.