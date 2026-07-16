TVK sacks panchayat chief after alleged bribe video; police detain him for questioning

CHENNAI: A few hours after a video purportedly showing Mambakkam panchayat president and TVK functionary Veerasami accepting a bribe to facilitate the clearance of roadwork bills worth Rs 9.8 lakh went viral on Wednesday, he was removed from the party and detained by the Thazhambur police for questioning.

C V Dhinakaran, Chengalpattu district secretary of the TVK, announced that Veerasami has been removed from the party’s primary membership and stripped of all party posts. An FIR will be registered after questioning him, the police said.

Veerasami, who was removed from office through a no-confidence motion passed by ward councillors in June last year, rejoined his position around 20 days ago following an order from the Madras High Court. Notably, he was previously associated with the DMK before joining the TVK in 2024. He was appointed joint secretary of the TVK’s Chengalpattu East District unit in February this year.

In the video that surfaced on social media, Veerasami is allegedly seen receiving bribe from a man alleged to be a contractor. The payment was made in exchange for allegedly persuading the Block Development Office (BDO) officials to clear pending bills related to road-laying work.

According to sources, a contractor identified as Naveen (24) had completed roadwork valued at Rs 9.8 lakh in Mambakkam panchayat. To facilitate the release of the payment, Veerasami allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh as bribe but he later settled for Rs 75,000. Sources further claimed that Naveen paid Rs 50,000 on July 9 through Gpay. When he approached Veerasami again on July 10 regarding the pending bill, the panchayat president allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh.