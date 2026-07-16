Two Madurai girls among 180 to design ISRO’s satellite

MADURAI: Two students and a Science teacher of the government girls higher secondary school in Thirumangalam have been selected for Mission ShakthiSat, a satellite development programme by Space Kidz India. Mission ShakthiSat is an international initiative that attracted entries from around 12,000 girl students from 108 countries.

Of this, 180 students have been selected. From India, 21 students, including the two from Madurai, will take part in the design and development of the satellite. The ISRO is expected to launch SakthiSat in October 2026.

Speaking to the TNIE, science teacher C Cinthia said it was a proud moment for her students N Monica of Class 11 and A Jameela of Class 10. “This is the first time students have been selected for a global space mission. We will participate in a 10-day workshop in New Delhi from August 22,” she said. The travel and accommodation expenses is borne by the state.

Explaining the selection process, Cinthia said she and ten students took part in a 120- hour online programme organised by ShakthiSAT in November 2025 from which Monica and Jameela were selected. Jameela told TNIE that this would be life-changing opportunity for her.

“My father is a daily wage labourer and my mother is a homemaker. I believe education can transform not only my life but also inspire other girls, especially from my community, to pursue their dreams. This will be the first time I will be travelling outside Tamil Nadu,” she said.

Monica was equally delighted. “Students from rural areas rarely get such opportunities. ,” she said. Speaking to the TNIE, CEO S Thayalan said, “The programme will motivate students to pursue a career in science and space technology.”