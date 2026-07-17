Aavin milk procurement dips by 20,000 litres as heat takes toll on cattle

MADURAI: Overall milk procurement of the Madurai division of Aavin has fallen around 20,000 litres per day for the past one week amid rising temperatures and scarce availability of water following scant rain recently.

The daily procurement was 1.7 lakh litres per day 10 days ago, said official sources, adding it is currently 1.5 lakhs litres only.

Milk farmers claimed the rising hot weather has affected cattle, especially in the Usilampatti taluk as well as the Chellampatti and Sedapatti blocks in Madurai district, leading to declining milk output.

Speaking to TNIE, M Palaniappan, a former director of the Madurai District Cooperative Milk Producers Union, explained how heat impacts numerous animals, including cows and buffalos.

“As most cattle are kept on the farmland, hot weather combined with warm air affects them significantly. Many animals tend to reduce their feed intake, and some exhibit panting along with excess saliva loss. These conditions particularly result in a reduction of milk yield by 10-25 percent, depending on each animal’s health.

Additionally, the nutritional quality of the milk, including fat and protein content, declines. Consequently, milk production from these animals decreases by at least 1-2 litres per day, contributing to a drop in overall milk production across the entire district,” said Palaniappan.

Tamil Nadu Milk Farmers Association (Madurai) President AC Venmani Chandran said the lack of grass and pasture land has adversely affected the food needs of cattle.

“There is less availability of water in Usilampatti and Sedapatti in the past two weeks. Currently, this has affected all kinds of cattle, including cows. Average milk production from each cow is 7-8 litres per day, but this has dropped five to six litres per day.