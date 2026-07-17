Closed brick channel, pipes found in Keezhadi

SIVAGANGA: For the first time, the Tamil Nadu archaeology department has unearthed a closed brick channel, a spiral pipe, and a terracotta pipe in a same quadrant during the ongoing 11th phase of excavation at Keezhadi.
Ramesh Matsethung, Director of the Keezhadi excavation, on Thursday said that in previous excavations, pipes and channel were found in separate quadrants.
This was the first time, all three (one channel and two pipes) were found in an interlocked manner within the same quadrant (ninth) . Of these, the closed channel and the terracotta pipe were found intact, while only portions of the spiral pipe were recovered.
The closed channel was located on the eastern side, the terracotta pipe on the western side, and the spiral pipe on the northern side. All three were found at a depth of two metres. The usability and purpose of the channel and pipes will be known only after further study, Matsethung added.
The current phase of excavation began on March 18, and nine quadrants have been laid so far. A brick structure, which appears to be an extension of those found in previous phases, was also traced at the site. Copper coins and other artefacts have been recovered during this phase. Notably, a fine variety of red-slipped pottery with handles has been unearthed for the first time in the ongoing excavation.