Closed brick channel, pipes found in Keezhadi

SIVAGANGA: For the first time, the Tamil Nadu archaeology department has unearthed a closed brick channel, a spiral pipe, and a terracotta pipe in a same quadrant during the ongoing 11th phase of excavation at Keezhadi.

Ramesh Matsethung, Director of the Keezhadi excavation, on Thursday said that in previous excavations, pipes and channel were found in separate quadrants.

This was the first time, all three (one channel and two pipes) were found in an interlocked manner within the same quadrant (ninth) . Of these, the closed channel and the terracotta pipe were found intact, while only portions of the spiral pipe were recovered.