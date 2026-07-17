Counterfeit notes seized in Triplicane, 1 arrested

CHENNAI: In two separate cases related to counterfeit notes at Triplicane and Ramapuram, the police arrested one person and sent summons to three others.

In Triplicane, a 37-year-old tours and travels operator Shafeeq Rahman (37) was arrested after the police seized counterfeit notes with a face value of Rs 11 lakh from a lodge in Triplicane on Wednesday. The suspect was staying at the lodge on Thasudeen Khan Street when a special team searched his room and recovered fake Rs 500 notes worth Rs 11 lakh.

The police seized Rs 11.21 lakh in cash, Euro 25,000 (worth about Rs 27.59 lakh), and two mobile phones. Another man has been detained in connection with the case who is suspected to have been employed in Malaysia.

At Ramapuram, the police recovered papers used to produce counterfeit notes. The police said the papers were found to be cut in the size of Rs 10 notes and they were placed in the house more than a year ago.

The police then questioned the house owner and based on the information provided by him, they issued summons to three people for an inquiry. The police said that a woman who was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) a few months ago is suspected to have a connection in the case. Further probe is on.