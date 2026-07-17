Eateries in major cities may take resto bar avatar soon

CHENNAI: As part of its ongoing reforms in the liquor retail sector, the Tamil Nadu government is likely to permit standalone restaurants in major cities across the state to operate as resto bars. The proposal is expected to be announced during the upcoming Budget session, according to official sources.

Currently, the state does not issue a separate licence for resto bars. Earlier, the previous DMK government had explored the idea of introducing such establishments. However, the proposal was dropped following opposition from various quarters.

A senior home department official said that several private establishments holding FL2 (recreation club) licences serve liquor along with food to the general public, despite being permitted to serve only to their registered members. “Under the licence conditions, FL2 clubs can provide liquor only to members. However, some clubs are functioning like regular bars by serving all customers with food, which is a violation of rules,” the official said.

Officials said this practice has also resulted in revenue loss to the government. To regulate the sector and improve compliance, the government is considering issuing dedicated licences for resto bars instead of allowing such operations under recreation club licences.

The official explained that the government currently issues FL1 licences for bars attached to Tasmac retail outlets, FL2 for recreation clubs and FL3 for classified star hotels. If the proposed policy is implemented, a new category, likely to be named FL3A, may be introduced for restaurants to operate as resto bars.