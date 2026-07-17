Egg prices rise as input costs, heat stress hit poultry sector: NECC

NAMAKKAL: The National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), Namakkal Zone, on Thursday held a meeting with layer farmers, egg producers and office-bearers to discuss the prevailing egg market scenario and the challenges confronting the poultry industry.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, NECC chairman K Singaraj said the increase in egg prices was primarily driven by a steep rise in production costs. The prices of key poultry feed ingredients such as maize and soybean had increased considerably, while transportation charges, labour costs and farm maintenance expenses had also gone up, making poultry farming increasingly expensive.

He said that as many poultry farms in the region were ageing, substantial investments were required for their maintenance and upkeep. "Only if the farmgate price of an egg is at least Rs 7 can poultry farmers earn a reasonable profit," he said.

Singaraj also added that poultry farms in the Namakkal region were being maintained in accordance with prescribed biosecurity norms to prevent the outbreak and spread of diseases.

All farms were covered, and vehicles as well as individuals entering the premises were disinfected and sanitised. Dead birds were disposed through dedicated disposal pits as mandated under the guidelines, he added.

"Water scarcity has become another major challenge for poultry farmers. During the prevailing high temperatures, birds require adequate drinking water and regular sprinkling to withstand heat stress. However, with poor monsoon conditions depleting water sources, many farmers are now forced to transport water by lorries which has further increased production costs," Singaraj said.

The prolonged heat wave had also reduced egg production across the Namakkal zone, resulting in lower supply even as demand remained steady, he said. He also added that egg prices were also influenced by market conditions in other states, where farm-gate prices had similarly crossed Rs 7 per egg.