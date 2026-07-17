Eight secretaries in 3 years: Administrative churn leaves higher education sector in disarray

CHENNAI: The state government’s decision to replace higher education secretary V Arun Roy with Dheeraj Kumar just two months after the former’s appointment has renewed concerns over the extraordinary bureaucratic churn in a department already battling with a plethora of academic challenges.

With the latest reshuffle, Dheeraj Kumar becomes the eighth higher education secretary in the last three years, a trend which has triggered concern among academicians as the frequent transfers have crippled policy continuity and delayed critical reforms.

The frequent change in guard assumes significance as it comes at a time when several state universities continue to function without vice-chancellors, apart from unfilled faculty vacancies, pending career advancement scheme benefits, controversy over Teachers Recruitment Board’s assistant professor recruitments, and drop in national and global rankings.

Since July 2023, D Karthikeyan, A Karthik, Pradeep Yadav, K Gopal, C Samayamoorthy, P Shankar and V Arun Roy have held the post before Dheeraj Kumar.