Football fever sweeps coastal town of Karaikal

KARAIKAL: For the past few weeks, football has become the talk of the town. Giant banners and cut-outs of football icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo line the roads, while rival fan groups from Karaikal and neighbouring districts gather to cheer for their favourite teams, turning the coastal town into a vibrant celebration of the beautiful game.

At the heart of the excitement lies the late-night public screenings of the FIFA World Cup at the ground in front of the Karaikal collectorate. Organised by local youngsters, football associations and organisations with the support of the district administration, the screenings have become a community event, drawing hundreds of spectators every match night.

From families arriving with kids and groups of friends, all football fans stay glued to the giant screen well past 2 am, creating an atmosphere more akin to a stadium than a public ground.

“I work in Europe, but Karaikal is my hometown. I’m here on vacation, and instead of watching the match alone at home, I’d rather enjoy it with such a lively crowd,” said 48-year-old Abdul Razak, who watched Argentina’s 2-1 semifinal victory over England with his sister on Thursday.

As Argentina sealed a place in the World Cup final to face Spain on July 20, supporters erupted in celebration, waving their No. 10 jerseys and chanting Messi’s name. Every tackle, save and goal drew cheers, gasps and applause, but the loudest roar came whenever Messi was stuck to the ball. The friendly rivalry between supporters only added to the festive atmosphere.