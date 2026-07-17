Football fever sweeps coastal town of Karaikal

KARAIKAL: For the past few weeks, football has become the talk of the town. Giant banners and cut-outs of football icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo line the roads, while rival fan groups from Karaikal and neighbouring districts gather to cheer for their favourite teams, turning the coastal town into a vibrant celebration of the beautiful game.
At the heart of the excitement lies the late-night public screenings of the FIFA World Cup at the ground in front of the Karaikal collectorate. Organised by local youngsters, football associations and organisations with the support of the district administration, the screenings have become a community event, drawing hundreds of spectators every match night.
From families arriving with kids and groups of friends, all football fans stay glued to the giant screen well past 2 am, creating an atmosphere more akin to a stadium than a public ground.
“I work in Europe, but Karaikal is my hometown. I’m here on vacation, and instead of watching the match alone at home, I’d rather enjoy it with such a lively crowd,” said 48-year-old Abdul Razak, who watched Argentina’s 2-1 semifinal victory over England with his sister on Thursday.
As Argentina sealed a place in the World Cup final to face Spain on July 20, supporters erupted in celebration, waving their No. 10 jerseys and chanting Messi’s name. Every tackle, save and goal drew cheers, gasps and applause, but the loudest roar came whenever Messi was stuck to the ball. The friendly rivalry between supporters only added to the festive atmosphere.
“Unlike private screenings, this open-air venue has brought together people from all age groups and social backgrounds. It is a healthy way to promote football among youngsters,” said S Silambarasan, joint secretary of the Karaikal District Football Association.
Deepan of the Street Light Foundation, one of the organisers, said the initiative was much more than screening matches. “We want children and youngsters to develop an interest in football and other sports. If more youngsters spend time on playgrounds, it will help in keeping them away from drugs and other harmful influences,” he said.
Organisers said the district administration’s support has helped make the screenings a family-friendly space where sport brings the community together. The coastal town has around 10 registered football clubs, three of them from the fishing community.
I Anwar, founder of Karai City Sporting Academy, said Karaikal has produced several talented footballers who have gone on to play at higher levels. “There is no shortage of talent here. What many youngsters need is the right guidance and opportunities,” he said.