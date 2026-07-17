IAS officer’s appointment as TNPCB member secretary raises eyebrows

CHENNAI: The state government’s decision to appoint IAS officer P Alarmelmangai as the member secretary of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has raised concerns over whether the appointment was made in accordance with statutory requirements.

The G.O. issued on Thursday appointed Dr P Alarmelmangai, currently executive director of Guidance, as TNPCB member secretary. The appointment assumes significance, as the qualifications for the post of member secretary are governed not by administrative instructions but by statutory rules framed by the state government itself.

In May 2019, the state government notified the Appointment of Chairman and Member Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board Rules, 2019 through an extraordinary gazette under powers conferred by the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

The rules state that no person shall be appointed as member secretary unless he or she possesses “qualification, knowledge and experience of scientific, engineering or management aspects of pollution control”. They further prescribe that the appointee must hold a postgraduate degree in environmental engineering, technology or allied sciences and have 25 years of field experience in environmental protection and enforcement of environmental legislation.