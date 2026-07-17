Institutional failure enables custodial violence: Madras HC

MADURAI: Expressing serious concern over the manner in which the custodial death of a 17-year-old boy was handled by the police, medical officers and Juvenile Justice Board, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently observed that custodial violence is more often enabled by successive institutional failures.

“Unless accountability is ensured at every level, the prosecution of a few individuals alone will neither address the root cause nor prevent the recurrence of such tragic incidents,” it added.

Justice B Pugalendhi made the observations while dismissing a batch of petitions filed by four former policemen- S Alexraj (56), R Ravichandran (62), Ravichandran (56) and C Satheesh Kumar (39), seeking to suspend the 11 years rigorous imprisonment imposed on them for the custodial torture and death of M Muthu Karthick, in SS Colony police station in Madurai in 2019, till the disposal of their appeals against the conviction and sentence.

The court opined that though only four police personnel have been prosecuted and convicted, the evidence discloses the involvement of several other officials whose conduct also calls for scrutiny.