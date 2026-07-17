Madras High Court reserves orders on PIL seeking CBI investigation in TVK MLA bribery case

CHENNAI: The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan of the Madras High Court reserved the orders on a public interest litigation petition seeking CBI probe into the alleged attempt to poach TVK MLA Dr N Elaiyaraja.

Senior counsel N Jothi, representing the petitioner J Subramani, questioned the veracity of the complaint that certain people pressurised the MLA to vote against a motion against the Speaker, stating that there is no question of unseating the speaker when he was elected unanimously.

Alleging that the police are not acting in a fair and unbiased manner, he said the very same police, who registered the FIR on TVK MLAs, has not been taking action on about five complaints of attempts of poaching by the DMK MLAs. He prayed for the court to transfer the probe to CBI.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted that the police have unearthed concrete materials, including voice and video recordings, and are holding a fair probe but the petitioner iattempting to thwart such investigation.