No compromise, corrupt ministers will be shown the door, warns CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday warned his cabinet colleagues against getting involved in corrupt practices and said that tainted ministers will be stripped of their posts. The CM’s strong message came during his brief interaction with ministers after a cabinet meeting. Vijay made the comments after officials left the meeting, sources said.

Stressing that public service is his government’s primary mission, Vijay said that he did not assume office to sit in the CM’s seat for five years, but to serve the people who placed their immense trust in electing him.

A minister told TNIE that the CM made it clear that he would not differentiate between those who are close to him and those who are not while taking disciplinary action. Vijay emphasised that the government’s foremost objective is to provide a clean and corruption-free administration and there would be no compromise on that principle.

Stressing that words should match deeds, he said the administration would remain transparent, accountable and corruption-free. He also directed ministers to ensure that officials delivered services to the people without demanding bribes.