No compromise, corrupt ministers will be shown the door, warns CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday warned his cabinet colleagues against getting involved in corrupt practices and said that tainted ministers will be stripped of their posts. The CM’s strong message came during his brief interaction with ministers after a cabinet meeting. Vijay made the comments after officials left the meeting, sources said.
Stressing that public service is his government’s primary mission, Vijay said that he did not assume office to sit in the CM’s seat for five years, but to serve the people who placed their immense trust in electing him.
A minister told TNIE that the CM made it clear that he would not differentiate between those who are close to him and those who are not while taking disciplinary action. Vijay emphasised that the government’s foremost objective is to provide a clean and corruption-free administration and there would be no compromise on that principle.
Stressing that words should match deeds, he said the administration would remain transparent, accountable and corruption-free. He also directed ministers to ensure that officials delivered services to the people without demanding bribes.
The CM also instructed ministers not to seek publicity or indulge in activities that disrupted the functioning of educational institutions. Briefing reporters after the meeting, Energy Resources and Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar, citing the CM’s directive that no one responsible for custodial deaths should be protected, said the government will take stringent action irrespective of whether such crimes happen in police custody or in prison.
The minister said criminal cases had already been registered in connection with the custodial death in Nagercoil, and those involved had been arrested. “There is no intention to shield anyone. The government has directed that strict action be taken against everyone found responsible,” he said.
On criticism that no minister had met the family of the Nagercoil victim, Nirmal Kumar said the family had already been informed, and the government would extend all necessary assistance and stand by them.