Panel to probe 1.35-acre Palani mutt land deal

CHENNAI: The state government, on Thursday, constituted a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the registration of 1.35 acres of land belonging to Dhandayuthapani Swamigal Madam, Palani, in violation of Section 22-A of the Registration Act, 1908, which bars the registration of transfers involving properties of religious institutions without prior sanction from the competent authority.

The inquiry committee comprises the Additional Inspector General of Registration (Stamps and Registration), the Assistant Inspector General of Registration (Vigilance), and the District Registrar (Administration), Namakkal. The committee has been directed to complete its inquiry and submit its report to the government within one week.

The committee will thoroughly inspect the documents relating to the registration and examine whether any irregularities or deviations from the prescribed registration procedure have occurred. It will also inspect and verify all records available in the offices of the sub-registrar and the district registrar pertaining to the registered document.

Examining the video footage recorded during the registration process and identifying any procedural lapses, irregularities or misconduct, and identifying the officers/officials responsible for the irregularities, recommending appropriate action are the other terms of reference for the committee.

The committee has also been directed to make recommendations, including suitable measures to prevent the recurrence of such irregularities in future, thereby strengthening the registration process and ensuring strict adherence to the prescribed procedures.