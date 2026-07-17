Samagra Shiksha fund allocation to Tamil Nadu dips for second year

CHENNAI: The fresh allocation approved for Tamil Nadu under the Samagra Shiksha scheme by the Union Ministry of Education’s Project Approval Board (PAB) has declined to Rs 2,469.4 crore for 2026-27, the second consecutive year of decline in new allocations.

The latest allocation comes even as the state continues to await the release of nearly Rs 3,440 crore of the centre’s committed share for the previous two financial years, as the two governments fight over the implementation of PM SHRI schools scheme and the National Education Policy (NEP) including three-language policy.

The fresh allocation is Rs 264.2 crore lower than the Rs 2,733.6 crore approved for 2025-26 and Rs 1,116.6 crore less than the Rs 3,586 crore approved for 2024-25. It is to be noted that overall fresh allocation for 2024-25 was 4,150 crore while the approved allocation was Rs 3,585 crore.

According to sources in the Samagra Shiksha department, the centre fixes an annual ceiling for each state while preparing the Annual Work Plan and Budget (AWP&B), limiting the amount for which proposals can be submitted. “The centre earmarks a certain percentage of the total Samagra Shiksha budget for Tamil Nadu.

To fully implement all the interventions under the scheme, we would require more than Rs 5,000 crore. However, every year we have to restrict our proposals to the ceiling prescribed by the centre, and that ceiling has been declining,” an official said.