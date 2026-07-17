Self-enumeration phase of Census 2027 in Tamil Nadu begins on July 17

CHENNAI: The self-enumeration phase of Census 2027 in Tamil Nadu will begin on Friday, enabling residents to submit their household details online before the door-to-door enumeration begins next month.

The self-enumeration facility will remain open from July 17 to 31 through the Census portal (https://se.census.gov.in) where residents can register using their mobile number and complete an online form. On successful submission, they will receive a Self-Enumeration ID via SMS, which should be shown to the census enumerator during the subsequent field visit.

The online self-enumeration form contains 33 questions covering key details about the dwelling, household members and amenities.

These include the building and census house number, construction materials used for the floor, walls and roof, use and condition of the house, ownership status, number of rooms, and the total number of persons ordinarily residing in the household.