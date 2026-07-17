Tribal residents allege lack of access to safe drinking water in Anamalai Tiger Reserve

COIMBATORE: Tribal residents, including mahouts and kavadis of the Kozhikamuthi tribal settlement in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve near Pollachi, are facing difficulties accessing clean drinking water.
Around three years ago, a pipeline was laid and a water tank was placed to supply water from a well to the settlement. However, the pipeline was damaged during the construction of new houses by the Tribal Welfare Department and the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (THADCO). Since then, residents have been forced to depend on water from a natural spring for their daily requirements.
A tribal woman, on conditions of anonymity, alleged that they were compelled to consume untreated spring water, raising concerns over water quality and the possibility of water-borne diseases.
"We had been fetching drinking water from the spring once every two or three days for generations while living inside the forest. However, three years ago, a pipeline was connected from the well and water was stored in the tank to provide safe drinking water.
After vehicles carrying construction materials started entering the settlement, the pipeline was damaged. We were forced to return to using spring water. The spring is around six feet deep, and we insert a water pipe into it and connect it to our houses.
There is a possibility of elephant, gaur and wild boar dung contaminating the water since our settlement falls under the Ulanthy forest range in ATR. Moreover rainwater also mixes into it," she said.
Another resident said they expected the pipeline to be restored after completion of the ongoing construction works. "However, the house construction is progressing at a slow pace as the contractor has reportedly stopped work citing an increase in construction material costs and shortage of labourers," she said.
THADCO is constructing 30 houses and the Tribal Welfare Department is constructing 32 houses in the settlement. However, the works are yet to be completed. "Only the outer portions of the houses have been completed. The construction of kitchens and toilets, along with installation of shelves, is still pending," another resident added.
After receiving complaints from the tribal residents, Valparai DMK MLA A Suthakar inspected the settlement and interacted with the residents. He assured them that steps would be taken to restore the pipeline at the earliest after discussions with panchayat officials.
"I found that some tribal women are still carrying water in pots from the spring and nearby river. Despite submitting petitions to the sub-collector seeking steps to provide drinking water, no action has been taken. I have assured the residents that the work will be carried out using MLA funds and have requested Vettaikaranpudur Town Panchayat officials to prepare an estimate," Suthakar said.
Sources in the Ulanthy forest range in ATR said that they were planning to improve the spring by installing ring stones, as the spring water is considered pure and healthy.
"Along with the tribal residents, we too depend on the river and spring water for our needs and consume the same water. We have been planning to provide both borewell facilities and spring water to the tribal residents by creating proper infrastructure," an official from Ulanthy forest range said.