Tribal residents allege lack of access to safe drinking water in Anamalai Tiger Reserve

COIMBATORE: Tribal residents, including mahouts and kavadis of the Kozhikamuthi tribal settlement in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve near Pollachi, are facing difficulties accessing clean drinking water.

Around three years ago, a pipeline was laid and a water tank was placed to supply water from a well to the settlement. However, the pipeline was damaged during the construction of new houses by the Tribal Welfare Department and the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (THADCO). Since then, residents have been forced to depend on water from a natural spring for their daily requirements.

A tribal woman, on conditions of anonymity, alleged that they were compelled to consume untreated spring water, raising concerns over water quality and the possibility of water-borne diseases.

"We had been fetching drinking water from the spring once every two or three days for generations while living inside the forest. However, three years ago, a pipeline was connected from the well and water was stored in the tank to provide safe drinking water.

After vehicles carrying construction materials started entering the settlement, the pipeline was damaged. We were forced to return to using spring water. The spring is around six feet deep, and we insert a water pipe into it and connect it to our houses.

There is a possibility of elephant, gaur and wild boar dung contaminating the water since our settlement falls under the Ulanthy forest range in ATR. Moreover rainwater also mixes into it," she said.

Another resident said they expected the pipeline to be restored after completion of the ongoing construction works. "However, the house construction is progressing at a slow pace as the contractor has reportedly stopped work citing an increase in construction material costs and shortage of labourers," she said.