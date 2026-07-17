Woman found dead with throat slit in Kariapatti

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 31-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit at her house in Keelazhagiyanallur village near Kariapatti on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as M Mayil, was married to Muniyasamy, and they had a son and a daughter. According to sources, Muniyasamy had left for work in the morning, and Mayil was alone at home.

When the son returned from school, he found Mayil lying in a pool of blood and a deep cut on her neck. He immediately alerted the neighbours, who later informed the Mallankinaru police.

Police reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar for postmortem. Mallankinaru police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Police said the exact cause of death will be ascertained based on the postmortem and forensic examination reports.

They have launched an investigation to determine whether the death was a murder or a suicide.