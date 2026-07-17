Won’t accept delimitation bill in its current form, says DMK

CHENNAI: The DMK MPs’ meeting chaired by party president MK Stalin via video conference from London on Thursday passed resolutions stating that the MPs would strongly raise the Mekedatu dam issue, Tamil Nadu’s rights over Cauvery waters, and matters concerning state autonomy during the monsoon session of Parliament.

Speaking to TNIE, one of the MPs said DMK will continue to oppose the delimitation bill in its present form which is based on population and linked to women’s reservation. “We will wait for the new bill and take a call based on the recommendations in the bill,” the MP said.

The first resolution passed at the meeting accused the Karnataka government of refusing to release Tamil Nadu’s due share of Cauvery water, which has resulted in delay in opening of Mettur dam and caused hardship to farmers.

The DMK also reiterated its opposition to the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery and demanded that the centre constitute a tribunal to adjudicate the dispute.

The party claimed that under the previous DMK government, efforts by Karnataka to push the Mekedatu dam project were successfully thwarted by ensuring that the detailed project report was not taken up by the Cauvery Water Management Authority and by opposing environmental clearance for the project.

In another resolution, the DMK said its MPs would continue to voice TN’s concerns on issues relating to state’s rights, federalism and constitutional values in both the Houses of Parliament.

Following the meeting, Stalin said in a social media post that every DMK MP would act as the “voice and conscience” of the people of Tamil Nadu.

He also said the party would examine legislations introduced by the union government through the prism of state autonomy and the Constitution.