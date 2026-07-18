15,000 fewer Tamil Nadu candidates clear NEET

CHENNAI: The number of candidates from Tamil Nadu who cleared the NEET-UG exam dropped by nearly 15,000 this year, according to data released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday night. Only 61,306 students passed the exam in 2026, compared to 76,181 in 2025.

The drop was mainly due to low turnout for the re-examination. While over 95% of the 1,42,494 registered candidates took the original May 3 test, only 1,08,601 candidates showed up for the re-test. This caused the attendance rate to drop to 76.2%.

The May 3 examination was cancelled following allegations of a question paper leak, leading to the nationwide re-test on June 21.