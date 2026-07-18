Appointing PG teachers for census work will affect Class 12 students: Coimbatore Teachers Association

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore wing of the Tamil Nadu Postgraduate Teachers Association (TNPGTA) has asked the district administration to exempt postgraduate teachers from the upcoming population census, saying they need to prepare Class 12 students for public examinations.

Mohammad Kaja Muhaideen, a TNPGTA functionary, told TNIE that block-wise census training was being conducted for teachers and that mapping work would be assigned to them from August 1 to 31.

"Depending on the area, teachers will be asked to do mapping work and conduct the census for at least 200-300 houses. Teachers have to visit households and update 33 types of information in the designated application, such as house location, address, direction, and family members. As there is already a shortage in the primary section, many postgraduate teachers have been roped in for this. Postgraduate teachers still need to complete the syllabus for their students according to the academic calendar and prepare Class 12 students for board exams. We conduct special classes in the morning and evening and hold special tests. If we are engaged in census work, students' education will be affected," he said.