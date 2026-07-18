CCMC launches awareness drive for census self-enumeration process

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Friday launched a special awareness campaign for the self-enumeration process for Census 2027, at its main office campus, urging residents to actively participate in the nationwide exercise.

As part of the initiative, councillors, officials and municipal staff who attended the corporation council meeting completed their own self-enumeration by registering their personal details, demonstrating the process to encourage wider public participation.

According to the civic body, the self-enumeration phase will be carried out between July 17 and July 31, during which residents can independently submit their household information through the Census 2027 online portal. The questionnaire comprises 33 questions covering details regarding household, drinking water supply, electricity, sanitation facilities, digital connectivity and other basic amenities.

The corporation said the online system has been designed to enable citizens to upload their responses conveniently. Upon successful completion, each household will receive a Self-Enumeration ID (SEID).

The second phase of the census will take place from August 1 to August 31, when enumerators will visit households across the city. Residents can share their SEID with the visiting officials, who will help verify the submitted information and complete any unanswered questions.

Appealing for public cooperation, Coimbatore corporation commissioner and principal census officer Katta Ravi Teja said every household should be covered under the exercise, emphasising that accurate census data would play a vital role in shaping the country's future development.