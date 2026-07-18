Chaos at CCMC council meeting; Congress councillor suspended for 2 months

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) council meeting descended into chaos on Friday after opposition councillors raised a series of issues even before the proceedings formally got under way, forcing Mayor K Ranganayaki to suspend the session for an hour and later suspend Congress councillor Gayathri for two months.

The monthly council meeting, held at Victoria Hall in the corporation's Town Hall campus, was chaired by Mayor Ranganayaki in the presence of corporation commissioner Katta Ravi Teja and Deputy Mayor R Vetriselvan.

Soon after the meeting began, Central Zone Chairperson Meena Logu questioned civic officials for allegedly failing to inform zonal chairpersons and councillors about the special camp being conducted at zonal offices for land regularisation. The issue triggered heated arguments between opposition members and the ruling bench.

The situation escalated when Congress councillor R Gayathri, daughter of former Coimbatore Mayor Colony Venkatachalam, along with a few councillors, surrounded the mayor and commissioner demanding an explanation over allegations of irregularities worth Rs 40 crore in the execution of Semmozhi Poonga works.

At the same time, councillors from the CPI and CPM climbed onto the mayor's podium, demanding that the CCMC withdraw its decision to establish a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Chinnavedampatti Lake. Congress councillors soon joined them on the podium, raising slogans and reiterating the demand for a response on the alleged Semmozhi Poonga scam.