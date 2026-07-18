CM Joseph Vijay inspects social justice hostel

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday inspected the M C Raja social justice hostel for college boys in Saidapet. He was accompanied by Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu and government officials. During the visit, Vijay inspected the hostel’s canteen, rooms, and other facilities. He also interacted with the students residing there to understand their concerns.

The students complained about the poor quality of food being served at the hostel. They also pointed out the lack of CCTV surveillance on the premises. The students presented a list of issues they were facing, and the CM assured them that the concerns would be addressed.

“This is the first time a chief minister has directly interacted with students during a surprise visit. The students have raised some requirements, and we will ensure they are addressed,” Vanni Arasu said.