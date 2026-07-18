Intake high, but Manapparai college in Tiruchy grapples with infrastructure woes

The water scarcity has also affected the campus aesthetic. “We have stopped watering the plants, and most of them have withered away, leaving the campus looking barren,” a senior faculty member said. Faculty members also pointed to poor transport connectivity as a major concern. While there is a direct government bus service to the college in the morning, students do not have a direct service in the evening.

“Students have to walk nearly two kilometres to Samathuvapuram Junction to board a bus after classes. The lack of regular bus services causes significant hardship, especially for those travelling from remote villages,” the faculty member added.

The college, established in 2022, initially functioned from a government school before shifting to its permanent campus at Pannapatti, inaugurated by former Chief Minister M K Stalin in 2025. The choice of Pannapatti as the campus location has also come under criticism. While some residents argue the college should have been established within Manapparai town, citing the chronic water scarcity in Marungapuri block, others defend the location, citing its central location within Manapparai Assembly constituency, making it accessible to students from surrounding villages.

Mohamed Hussain, a Manapparai-based social worker, said the demand for a government college in the region was over five decades old. However, he too questioned the site selection. “Land was available in Manapparai town, but the college was established around 16 km away in Pannapatti despite the area’s known water scarcity. Since rainfall had been adequate for several years, the issue did not surface earlier. However, deficient rainfall over the last two years has exposed the problem,” he said.