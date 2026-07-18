Irregularities in Semmozhi Poonga project took place in DMK regime, says Minister Sengottaiyan

COIMBATORE: Revenue Minister K A Sengottaiyan on Friday said the alleged irregularities in the Rs 209-crore Semmozhi Poonga project in Coimbatore occurred during the previous DMK regime and that the new government is taking steps on such issues.

Speaking to reporters at Coimbatore airport, Sengottaiyan was responding to a question raised by the Congress in the Coimbatore corporation council meeting on Friday. The Congress had alleged irregularities exceeding Rs 40 crore in the Semmozhi Poonga project. "It had happened in the previous regime. The new government has only been formed now. We have been taking steps on such issues. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is conscious that such issues should not happen in his government," Sengottaiyan said.

On questions regarding the many tenders floated by the municipal administration department that were scrapped by the new government, Sengottaiyan said tenders already issued cannot be scrapped without proper reasons. "There should be some reason, like those might have been floated for additional estimation. As it is the CM's own department, he will take clear decisions," he said.

The minister also expressed happiness over omni bus operators coming forward to operate their buses at the fare fixed for government buses. He credited the current corruption-free Regional Transport Office (RTO) administration for the decision.