Long power outages throw life out of gear in TN's Yelagiri

TIRUPATTUR: The residents and commercial establishments in Yelagiri Hills were hit by prolonged power outages over the last two days, disrupting daily life and affecting the hospitality sector ahead of the ‘Kodai Vizha’ summer event.

Power supply was cut around 9 am on July 15 and restored only around 11.30 pm. On July 16, electricity went off again around 6.30 am, resumed by noon, and was interrupted again later.

“For the past 2-3 days, power has been going off for around 11-12 hours at a stretch. Early morning, when we are getting ready for work or preparing children for school, the power goes off. Our entire routine, from taking a bath to preparing food, is affected,” said Arun Pandian, a tribal resident. He added that the lack of prior intimation has made it impossible for residents to plan ahead.

Hotel owners said the outages have begun affecting tourism. Christuraj Antony, secretary of the Yelagiri Hills Hotels Association, said frequent power cuts have persisted for the past three to four months, with electricity often going off at night and returning only by morning. Recalling a recent official visit, he said some guests checked out early due to the interruptions. “Big hotels can probably survive on generators, but small hotels cannot afford generators for just two or three rooms,” he said.