Lower Bhavani Project, Kalingarayan farmers at loggerheads over water release, petition collector

ERODE: With the monsoon bringing lower than expected rainfall and the Lower Bhavani Dam (Bhavanisagar Dam) lacking sufficient water reserves, there is a fierce competitive environment among the farmers under the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) and Kalingarayan irrigation systems to secure the water currently available in the dam to prevent any drought-like situation. In wake of this, farmers under both irrigation systems gathered in large numbers and presented their demands to the collector at the collectorate in Erode on Friday.

Against this backdrop, the district administration has approached the water resources department's technical committee regarding this.

On Friday, while presenting their demands, Kalingarayan farmers said, "Usually water is released from the dam for the Kalingarayan irrigation system on June 15 every year. Due to low water levels in the dam, water has currently been released on a temporary basis for 15 days. Now that the inflow has slightly increased, the release of water for irrigation should be continued."

VM Velayutham, president of Kalingarayan Old Ayacut Farmers Welfare Association, said, "Water supply is currently for crops such as sugarcane and turmeric in the Kalingarayan irrigation areas. Therefore, the district administration and the WRD should continue the current water release as the water level is currently at 59 feet. Water was supplied under Kalingarayan irrigation system in the previous days, even when it was 35 feet, and it must continue."

Meanwhile, LBP farmers announced on Friday that they would stage a sit-in from July 24, in front of the WRD executive engineer's office, to press for the release of water for LBP irrigation.