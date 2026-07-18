Madras HC disposes of plea alleging graft in government counsel appointments

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday disposed of a writ petition filed by a TVK functionary alleging large-scale corruption in the appointment of government counsel for the courts.
“If the DMK and the AIADMK advocates are appointed to the posts, then it shows there is transparency in the process,” Justice Mohammed Shaffiq commented when the petitioner’s counsel said advocates belonging to the DMK and the AIADMK were appointed as government counsel. The petition, filed by advocate M Gnanasoundari, an office-bearer of the TVK’s legal wing in Villupuram, alleged that the appointments of government counsel have been made by the party’s district secretaries by collecting bribes ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.
The petitioner’s counsel pointed out certain anomalies in the appointment and noted that even a Naxalite was appointed to the post initially but later cancelled after a social media backlash. The counsel alleged even the temporary appointments were also not done by issuing due notification.
Advocate General Vijay Narayan informed the court that the present appointments were a temporary arrangement because the courts cannot be left without the government being represented. Stating that a notification was issued on June 5 inviting applications for permanent appointment of counsel, he told the court that several thousands of applications have been received and they will duly be “evaluated and assessed”. “It will take three to six months for completing the process for appointing permanent counsel,” he said, and assured that the petitioner’s application will be considered.
Recording the submission, the judge disposed of the petition with a direction to the respondent authorities to consider the application as per the law.
Referring to the petitioner arraying Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Minister N Anand and a district secretary of the TVK as respondents in the petition, the judge remarked that it was done with a view to get publicity in the media. He ordered removal of these names as parties in the petition after the petitioner agreed to do so.