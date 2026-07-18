Madras HC disposes of plea alleging graft in government counsel appointments

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday disposed of a writ petition filed by a TVK functionary alleging large-scale corruption in the appointment of government counsel for the courts.

“If the DMK and the AIADMK advocates are appointed to the posts, then it shows there is transparency in the process,” Justice Mohammed Shaffiq commented when the petitioner’s counsel said advocates belonging to the DMK and the AIADMK were appointed as government counsel. The petition, filed by advocate M Gnanasoundari, an office-bearer of the TVK’s legal wing in Villupuram, alleged that the appointments of government counsel have been made by the party’s district secretaries by collecting bribes ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

The petitioner’s counsel pointed out certain anomalies in the appointment and noted that even a Naxalite was appointed to the post initially but later cancelled after a social media backlash. The counsel alleged even the temporary appointments were also not done by issuing due notification.