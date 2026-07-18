Madras HC refuses to quash FIR against Ponraj

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday refused to quash the FIRs registered by the Greater Chennai Police and the Cuddalore district police against Dr V Ponraj, former scientific advisor to APJ Abdul Kalaam, for making derogatory comments against women supporting TVK.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan dismissed the petitions filed by Ponraj. “It is seen from the FIR that there are specific allegations as against the petitioner to attract the offence, which has to be investigated in depth. This court finds the FIR discloses prima facie commission of cognisable offence and as such this court cannot interfere with the probe,” the judge stated. Pointing out that the investigation is “still in progress”, he said it would be premature for the court to undertake a meticulous examination of the merits of the allegations.

The judge also said the prima facie of the allegations also attract the provisions of section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, and the subsequent removal of the video clip from the YouTube channel does not efface or nullify the alleged commission of the offence.

“The petitioner, being a person of considerable standing in society, ought to have exercised greater restraint while making public statements,” Justice Ilanthiraiyan said.