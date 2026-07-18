Make our jobs permanent, demand contract workers at Mettur power plant, continue stir

SALEM: Demanding that their jobs be made permanent, contract workers at the Mettur Thermal Power Station (MTPS) who have been working at the power plants for more than 15 years have been staging a sit-in protest since three days. The workers said they would continue their protest until the state government takes a decision on their long-pending demand.
The protest is being staged by contract workers employed at both Mettur Thermal Power Station-I, which has four 210 MW units, and the 600 MW Mettur Thermal Power Station-II expansion plant. According to the protesters, around 1,600 contract workers have been working at the two plants for over 15 years, many of them in sanctioned posts related to power generation, but they continue to be employed on a contract basis.
Speaking to TNIE, K Raja, a contract worker who has been working at the thermal power station for more than 15 years, said the workers had expected to be made permanent after years of continuous service.
"We are working in sanctioned posts and are involved in the day-to-day operations of the thermal power plants, especially in power generation. Most of us, even after working for 15-20 years, continue to remain contract workers," he said.
On the third day of the protest, the workers blocked the entry gates of the thermal power station. While around 40% of the contract workers remained inside the plant to maintain essential operations, the remaining workers, along with their family members, continued the sit-in protest outside the premises. The protesters said even regular employees were not allowed to enter the plant because of the blockade. Around 2,500 people, including regular and contract employees, work at the two power stations.
Raja claimed that electricity generation had been reportedly affected due to the shortage of workers. "From what we have come to know, the 600 MW unit is currently generating only around 350 MW," he said, adding that the reduced workforce had impacted production.
He said officials of the thermal power station held talks with the protesters and assured them that a meeting would be arranged with Electricity Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar to discuss their demands. However, the workers said they would continue their protest until the government announced concrete steps to grant them permanent employee status.