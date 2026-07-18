Make our jobs permanent, demand contract workers at Mettur power plant, continue stir

SALEM: Demanding that their jobs be made permanent, contract workers at the Mettur Thermal Power Station (MTPS) who have been working at the power plants for more than 15 years have been staging a sit-in protest since three days. The workers said they would continue their protest until the state government takes a decision on their long-pending demand.

The protest is being staged by contract workers employed at both Mettur Thermal Power Station-I, which has four 210 MW units, and the 600 MW Mettur Thermal Power Station-II expansion plant. According to the protesters, around 1,600 contract workers have been working at the two plants for over 15 years, many of them in sanctioned posts related to power generation, but they continue to be employed on a contract basis.

Speaking to TNIE, K Raja, a contract worker who has been working at the thermal power station for more than 15 years, said the workers had expected to be made permanent after years of continuous service.

"We are working in sanctioned posts and are involved in the day-to-day operations of the thermal power plants, especially in power generation. Most of us, even after working for 15-20 years, continue to remain contract workers," he said.