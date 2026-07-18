More than 100 artefacts found at Malayadipatti: Minister Rajmohan

TENKASI: More than 100 artefacts have been unearthed during the archaeological excavation being carried out at Malayadipatti village near Karivalamvanthanallur in Tenkasi district over the past three months, School Education and Tamil Development Minister A Rajmohan said on Friday.

In a post on his X handle, the Minister said the excavation has found microlithic stone tools, shell bangles, terracotta spindle whorls (small, fired-clay weights with a central hole), terracotta discs, terracotta beads, coral beads, a gold bead, a rectangular dice, iron artefacts and copper coins.

He further said that the archaeologists had also unearthed a Sangam-era square-shaped brick structure, potteries, black-painted pots with lids and bowls.

“The findings also include structure evidence suggesting that iron tool-making, bead manufacturing, shell bangle production and weaving workshops were available in the region during the Sangam period,” he added.

Expressing confidence over the excavation, Rajmohan said the continued archaeological work and scientific studies would further establish the antiquity of the Tamils before the world.