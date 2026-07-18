NEET: Chennai girl Vanisha overcomes stressful re-test, bags AIR 51, AIIMS seat in Delhi

CHENNAI: When the NEET was cancelled, thousands of medical aspirants found themselves back to square one. The re-test proved stressful and unsettling for many, but for Vanisha Satish, the second attempt was an opportunity to prove herself once again.

“I was shattered when the examination was cancelled. But then I reminded myself that becoming a doctor is my ultimate goal. I treated the re-test as another opportunity and worked hard to achieve it,” she said.

Vanisha, who bagged All India Rank (AIR) 51, now hopes to secure a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. Having witnessed the emotional toll that repeated controversies around NEET take on students, she has a message for future aspirants: “Don’t think of NEET as the only path in life. Many students get disheartened and even take extreme steps. I want to tell them that there is much more to life than NEET.” Another achiever, Navithana B, who secured AIR 88, said the re-test eventually worked in her favour, allowing her to improve on her earlier performance. “I worked hard, and it paid off,” she said.