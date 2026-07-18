Prisons across TN step up medical screening for inmates after custodial death

MADURAI: In the wake of the custodial death of remand prisoner S Sabari Varman in Nagercoil, the prison department has intensified its efforts to identify inmates showing withdrawal symptoms and other illnesses in prisons across the state. According to the directions issued by Inspector General of Prisons (IGP) Kanagaraj to DIGs and SPs, such inmates should be shifted to a nearby central prison, if they are lodged in sub-jails or district jails.
According to a police source, Sabari’s death may have been caused by breathing complications after he was forcefully restrained by prison staff to stop him from creating a ruckus due to a possible withdrawal symptom. After Sabari created a disturbance inside the prison on Sunday night, eight of his inmates complained to prison staff and later assaulted him.
The prison staff also attempted to calm him down and tied his hands and legs. After he managed to free himself the first time, he was tied up again firmly. Sabari could not free himself the second time and subsequently developed breathing complications which may have led to his death, the source said.
He was also allegedly dragged by staff and inmates while still alive, which resulted in multiple bruises on his body. As per the prison department’s internal assessment, if Sabari had been treated on time, his death could have been avoided.
Against this backdrop, the IG has directed the prison authorities to identify not only remand prisoners exhibiting withdrawal symptoms but also those suffering from other illnesses. Staff have been advised to organise mass medical camps in central prisons at least once a month.” The central prisons have medical teams that can identify such prisoners and provide appropriate medication,” a senior official said.
Detailed instructions have also been issued on the proper handling of inmates. New prisoners must be screened for health issues upon arrival at sub-jails or district jails and shifted to central prisons if required. If any issues are noticed at a later stage, authorities should immediately alert senior officials and shift the inmate to a central prison to ensure proper handling and prevent any untoward incidents. These instructions must be followed scrupulously, the official said.
Meanwhile, Sabari Varman’s family received the body on Friday after NGO People’s Watch verified the autopsy report. However, they refused to proceed with the final rites and staged a protest at Ethankadu junction, demanding adequate compensation and a permanent government job. Later they buried his body after the state government gave `10 lakh compensation, offered a temporary job to a family member, and a parcel of land for the family.
Sabari was taken into custody on July 9 after police allegedly seized 200 grams of banned tobacco products from his shop. He died on July 13 while under judicial custody. Three prison personnel, including the chief warden, and eight inmates have been arrested so far.