Prisons across TN step up medical screening for inmates after custodial death

MADURAI: In the wake of the custodial death of remand prisoner S Sabari Varman in Nagercoil, the prison department has intensified its efforts to identify inmates showing withdrawal symptoms and other illnesses in prisons across the state. According to the directions issued by Inspector General of Prisons (IGP) Kanagaraj to DIGs and SPs, such inmates should be shifted to a nearby central prison, if they are lodged in sub-jails or district jails.

According to a police source, Sabari’s death may have been caused by breathing complications after he was forcefully restrained by prison staff to stop him from creating a ruckus due to a possible withdrawal symptom. After Sabari created a disturbance inside the prison on Sunday night, eight of his inmates complained to prison staff and later assaulted him.

The prison staff also attempted to calm him down and tied his hands and legs. After he managed to free himself the first time, he was tied up again firmly. Sabari could not free himself the second time and subsequently developed breathing complications which may have led to his death, the source said.

He was also allegedly dragged by staff and inmates while still alive, which resulted in multiple bruises on his body. As per the prison department’s internal assessment, if Sabari had been treated on time, his death could have been avoided.

Against this backdrop, the IG has directed the prison authorities to identify not only remand prisoners exhibiting withdrawal symptoms but also those suffering from other illnesses. Staff have been advised to organise mass medical camps in central prisons at least once a month.” The central prisons have medical teams that can identify such prisoners and provide appropriate medication,” a senior official said.