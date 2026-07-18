Rape of two minors: Mom, stepdad get double lifer in TN

ERODE: The District Fast Track Mahila Court on Friday awarded double life imprisonment and Rs 1 lakh fine each to a mother and stepfather for sexually assaulting two minor daughters. According to the prosecution, the mother, who had separated from her husband, was living with her daughters, aged 11 and 9.

Due to their family circumstances, both girls were staying at a government-run shelter and studying at a government school. Amidst this, the woman became acquainted with the man, and the two started living together.

On April 1, 2023, she had brought her daughters home from shelter during a school break. At that time, the man sexually assaulted the girls when the mother was not at home.

He also allegedly threatened the girls with death if they disclosed the incident.

When the traumatised children sought help from their mother, she not only failed to protect them but actively abetted the abuse. The children were later returned to the shelter.

The crime came to light when the girls fell ill and medical examinations at the Erode Government Hospital revealed signs of sexual abuse.